Adam Cheng, 73 reveals how he stays youthful

Hong Kong TVB actor and Cantopop singer Adam Cheng may be 73 years old but he does not look it. He was spotted at the airport recently and his appearance was youthful. The photos of Adam at the airport was a surprise to netizens and they commented that he has barely aged in the past 20 years.

Adam has four daughters. Cheng On-yee is the oldest and she was from his first low-profile marriage that ended in divorce. In 1985, Adam married fellow celebrity Lydia Sum. They had a daughter, Joyce Cheng. The couple divorced eight months after their daughter’s birth. In 1989, Adam married Taiwanese actress Koon Jing-wah and they have two daughters Winnie Cheng Wing-yan and Cecily Cheng Wing-hei.

Adam has been in the entertainment industry for 50 years and he previously shared his secret to staying youthful. His secret is similar to another ageless septuagenarian, bridal designer Vera Wang. He shared that his good complexion is not gained by drinking from the fountain of youth but having a sip of red wine before going to bed every night. “Just one spoonful is enough. Boiling the red wine gets rid of the alcohol, so it is healthier on the heart and stomach,” he shares.

The actor-singer said that drinking cold water and smoking are not advisable. He also gets enough sleep every night which contributes to his good health. And when he isn’t working, he insists on having his meals at home, and refrains from eating out.

Born on February 24, 1947, Adam Cheng Siu-chow made his debut in the 1970s. He played the lead roles in TVB Wuxia drama series based on the works of Louis Cha and Gu Long such as The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber and Chor Lau Heung. Adam also performed some of the theme songs of the TV series he starred in, such as The Greed of Man and Cold Blood Warm Heart. Cheng continues to work in TV series with TVB in the present-day and is considered to be one of the veteran actors who has maintained his popularity.