Actress Rui En, fan club prepare pampering packages for frontline health workers

Singapore — More people are extending their appreciation to those on the frontlines of the battle against Covid-19, the most recent ones being actress Rui En and her fan club.

In a post on Feb 21, the actress said she was dismayed every time she read about health workers being shunned on public transport or other issues relating to the difficulties of the outbreak. “I learned a while ago that I can’t control the things that happen to me in life,” shared the actress. “But I can control my reaction to it.”

In response to the ungrateful behaviour towards frontline health workers, the actress and her fan club have prepared a well-thought-out care package for them.

“In a world where distrust, ugliness and hate are pervasive, Singaporeans have triumphed by letting LOVE have the last laugh,” said Rui En. “Me and RBKD (her fan club) sent these care packages to the frontline health workers and cleaners because we wanted them to know that they are loved as heroes.”

A representative of RBKD also released an official statement on the initiative.

“We heard about your dry and cracked hands, as well as eczema flares from using alcohol-based sanitisers, and also your tiring 12-hour work shifts,” said the club. “We would like you to know how much we appreciate you.”

Each package had a bottle of ion water from Pocari Sweat, a bottle of hand lotion, a pack of gel pads for the heel by Kyusoku Jikan, radiance mask for the hair provided by L’Oréal Paris Singapore, some soothing eye masks and a muesli bar. The care package took into consideration the needs of health workers, especially after a long day on the job.

And there was a personal touch. Everyone pitched in with handwritten notes of support and appreciation. A total of 2,150 packages with 3,006 notes amounting to S$88,000 were handed to health workers in the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Here is the RBKD letter:

Rui En posted some photos of frontline workers who had received the care packages. SGH shared with the fan club gratitude for the “pampering” gifts that would “brighten the day” of the workers, reported Mothership.

In her post, Rui En thanked sponsors, her fan club for preparing the gift packages over two long sessions, those who donated funds and those who wrote the notes. The latter included her brother, who wrote 100 in Chinese.

/TISG