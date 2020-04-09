Actress Puteri Aishah tests positive for COVID-19

- Advertisement -

It has been a week since Malaysian actress Puteri Aishah came home from Inverness, Scotland which is when she tested positive for COVID-19. She was in Scotland to film a drama series. Imam Tang, Puteri’s manager announced the news on Instagram the night before.

It was reported that Puteri flew back to Kuala Lumpur on March 31 and the actress went through self-quarantine. Tang shared that they were waiting for the hospital to get Puteri from her home. She asked for people to pray for Puteri to get well soon and for her to stay strong.

Fans and fellow celebrities have been giving her moral support including Lisa Surihani, Sherry Ibrahim and Adeline Tsen who have showed concern for the 25-year-old actress.

- Advertisement -

Puteri Aishah was the Dewi Remaja 2015 beauty pageant finalist. Harian Metro reported that Puteri and a production crew flew to Inverness on March 9 to film a drama series called Demi. Aside from Puteri, director Rahila Ali and a few of the crew members also tested positive for coronavirus.

Rahila shared that she and the crew are waiting for the full results from the Ministry of Health. They are waiting for the second screening. A total of 18 crew members and actors are part of the production and after coming back home, they have been on self-quarantine. Puteri’s co-stars include Ashraf Muslim, Ben Amir, Hasnul Rahmat and Princess Rayyana Rayqa.

Rahila said that they did not have any symptoms like fever. She added that the team was just unlucky and that it is important that everyone gets well soon. Rahila addressed the false information regarding the cast and crew’s wellbeing. She continued, saying that she will share the full report when it is out.

The cast and crew went to Scotland before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was announced. It was only then that Rahila and the team had no choice but to stop filming and return back to Malaysia.