Actor Raymond Lam posts photo to announce marriage to model Carina Zhang

Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam has just got hitched.

The 40-year-old uploaded a photo on Weibo on Dec 31 showing him holding the hand of Chinese model Carina Zhang.

Lam wrote that, in 2019, he had entered a new stage in life. He said that, in the years to come, he had Zhang with him. Lam said that his wife thanked everyone for their blessings and that they were grateful to have them on this journey with them. He finished the post with: “See you in 2020.”

Zhang, 29, reposted the photo and wrote that, for the rest of her life, she would be by his side through hardship and joy.

Lam and Zhang were first seen together in 2018 at Hong Kong’s Ocean Park, only months after he broke up with Hong Kong actress Karena Ng.

In June last year, Lam reportedly proposed to Zhang in front of their families. They registered the marriage in September.

It was reported that the wedding was to have been held on Lam’s birthday in December but was postponed because of the Hong Kong protests.

The pair kept quiet about the impending wedding and no details were released.

Lam was born in Xiamen on Dec 8, 1979. He is an actor and singer who has starred in TV dramas like A Step into the Past, Moonlight Resonance, Highs and Lows and Line Walker. He was dubbed King of Chok after his role in The Mysteries of Love.

Lam has lived in Hong Kong since the age of two. He has a younger brother and younger sister.