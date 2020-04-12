Actor Kai Ko says no one recognises him in Singapore

- Advertisement -

If you want to go unnoticed, the streets of Singapore may be the right place to be. At least this is true for Taiwanese actor Kai Ko.

The heartthrob is a regular visitor to Singapore but he has never been recognised by fans, according to an 8days.com article. Kai Ko rose to stardom after acting in the 2011 coming-of-age movie You Are The Apple Of My Eye.

However, his stardom took a turn for the worse when he and Jackie Chan’s son, Jaycee Chan were caught for marijuana consumption in Beijing. Following that incident, Kai has been slowly regaining trust again and he even got nominated in 2016 for Best Actor in Road To Mandalay at the ‘Golden Horse Awards’ Ceremony.

The 28-year-old actor went on Instagram on April 5 to be quizzed by his fans. He shared that he has been wasting away at home thanks to the coronavirus outbreak and that he is about to ‘grow mouldy.’ Kai also answered questions about his singlehood or if he would do a live stream video once he loses weight. Kai jokingly posted a photo of a young Takuya Kimura when a fan asked for Kai’s latest photo.

Kai is a frequent visitor to Singapore and he was one of the international stars for the ‘Star Awards’ in 2017. A fan asked if he misses Singaporean fans to which he replied that no one recognises him in Singapore.

In other news, back in December, Kai Ko shocked the world by posting a photo on Instagram, asking if anybody cared if he was dead. The post was deleted but it had a photo of a lipstick mark. Fans were afraid that Kai Ko was contemplating suicide. Kai Ko had also uploaded a selfie that read ‘goodbye’ the same night of SHINee’s Jonghyun’s death.

Fans also pointed out that Kai Ko had deleted more than half of his Instagram posts. The young actor then apologised to his fans, saying that it was a temporary feeling and that life is good. /TISG