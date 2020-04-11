Actor diagnosed with Covid-19 spends 3 weeks in KL Hospital

- Advertisement -

British-American actor Adam Bond, who was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive on March 17, was discharged from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) on Tuesday (April 7).

He is under self-quarantine for two weeks in a hotel before returning to his home in Colorado, according to a report in malaymail.com on April 8.

He had flown in from London on March 13 and had taken the Covid-19 test at the suggestion of friends.

Bond said it was his first trip to Malaysia and it was to meet some friends about a film production.

Bond has had minor roles in films such as Legally Blonde, Harvard Law School Graduate, The Dark Knight and National Treasure: Book of Secrets. He has been using social media to share about his health. According to him, the first day of isolation was tough as he was not supposed to do anything. It got better when he could contact his friends and family on video calls.

Speaking to the Malay Mail, Bond said he was grateful to the Malaysians who helped him buy mobile data so that he could contact his family and connect through social media. He was also thankful to the frontliner staff who treated him with care during his stay in the hospital. He said that, despite having a lot of patients to look after, the doctors, nurses and staff did their best.

The first thing he wants to do when he returns to Colorado is to hug his family and have a meal with them. He is close to his family. His niece cried “happy tears” when she found out that he no longer had the virus.

With this experience as a Covid-19 patient, he is now inspired to donate his plasma in America for use against the disease.

The actor has upcoming films this year such as Glow and Darkness and other projects in Spain and Morocco. /TISG