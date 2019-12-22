Accidents draw attention to m-cyclists moving between two lanes of traffic

- Advertisement -

Singapore— After particularly gory videos of a motorcycle accident on the Seletar Expressway last Monday (Dec 16) made the rounds on social media, another video of a motorcyclist in an accident has led some Singaporeans to wonder if it is time to ban lane-splitting or the habit of motorcyclists moving between two lanes of traffic heading in the same direction.

In the accident on Monday morning, the rider was killed in an accident with a trailer truck on the Seletar Expressway between Upper Thomson Road and the Bukit Timah Expressway. Videos from different dash cams of the accident were so horrific that the police made an appeal to the public to stop sharing them.

The accident, which is under investigation by the police, involved two other vehicles.

The second video, taken on Tuesday (Dec 17), shows a motorcyclist in a collision with a Trans-Cab taxi.

It shows the motorcyclist falling to the ground and very nearly getting hit by a white van, which could have possibly caused death.

17dec2019transcab taxi changing lane without checking & signal , knock onto biker on the expressway Posted by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Thursday, 19 December 2019

The video clip of the accident was published on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante.

Meanwhile, on the website Roads.SG, one admin wrote: “Early this week a Malaysian biker lost his life in this same kind of accident. Drivers MUST always assume that most motorcyclist lane splits and therefore MUST give special attention to look out for them during lane change. Even more so during rainy days where vision is limited and mirrors are hampered.”

He added: “Lane splitting should be made illegal in Singapore to save lives.”

At the moment lane splitting is not prohibited in Singapore. In New South Wales, Australia, the practice is illegal, while other countries such as Thailand are considering banning it.

In the United States, the only state that allows lane splitting is California./TISG