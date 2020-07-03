Accident victim thanks SPP’s Jose Raymond for lift home a few years ago

- Advertisement -

Singapore People’s Party (SPP) leader Jose Raymond recently shared a message he received from a Singaporean who thanked him for his help a few years back. Mr Raymond had helped the Singaporean and the person’s sister, who were involved in an accident, by giving them a lift home.

I love you all too.

.

.

Thank you for sending me all your greetings and instances when I was of help.

.

.

I am not… Posted by Jose Raymond 乔立盟 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Mr Raymond on Wednesday (July 1) took to Facebook to share a screengrab of a message he had received. The message thanked the SPP Chairman for the help that he gave a few years ago. It said that, after the accident, Mr Raymond had given the sender and his or her sister a lift home.

- Advertisement -

Mr Raymond shared this screengrab and thanked people for sending their supportive messages. “I am not perfect, but I try to do my part for a more compassionate society,” he said.

Those commenting on the post praised his character and his willingness to help others. They also expressed their support for him in the General Election.

Mr Raymond is contesting in Potong Pasir Single-Member Constituency (SMC) against the People’s Action Party’s Sitoh Yih Pin.

In 2011, Mr Sitoh won against SPP candidate Lina Chiam — the difference between their votes being only 114.

In the election that followed in 2015, Mr Sitoh and Mrs Chiam contested again but the PAP candidate won again and by a bigger margin of votes.

This year, Mr Sitoh is being challenged by Mr Raymond.

For the first time in 30 years, there have been changes in the Potong Pasir SMC’s electoral boundaries, giving it two polling districts from Marine Parade GRC. At the same time, Braddell Road and Lorong 8, Toa Payoh, originally under Potong Pasir SMC, are now under Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC. /TISG