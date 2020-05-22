“Absurd comments” showdown: Tan Kin Lian likened to Ho Ching for controversial statements

- Advertisement -

Businessman and social activist Tan Kin Lian has been likened to Ho Ching after he posted a rather blatant proposal on handling the Covid-19 virus among foreign workers. Finding his statement to be “rather absurd,” Redditors compared him to the Prime Minister’s wife, who is known for her thought-provoking statements. Some even wondered what would happen if the two joined forces.

Mr Tan on Wednesday (May 20) went public with his idea to lower Singapore’s Covid-19 count. To him, the answer was simple–just stop testing foreign workers. However, given the controversial issue that foreign worker dormitories in Singapore have become, together with increased awareness of the vulnerability of migrant workers in the country, Facebook users were at a loss for words over such a statement. This drove many to leave sarcastic comments on Mr Tan’s post.

On the online news forum, Reddit, however, a handful netizens took a different tone. With an eye for similarities, Redditors compared Mr Tan to Mdm Ho, who is also known for making statements that get Singaporeans talking.

According to a recent report , Mdm Ho was told by netizens to “Get off (her) high horse” after she commented on the amount temporary workers earn. “For anyone who think their pay is unfairly lower than the swabbers, stop whining and go volunteer to be trained to do the swabbing,” she wrote. This statement drew backlash from Singaporeans in waves of comments.

Zeroing in on the similarity they found between Mdm Ho and Mr Tan, Redditors wondered what what would happen if the two joined forces. “(Are) (Ho Ching) and (Tan Kin Lian) having a competition to see who can make the most absurd comment?” one asked.

Another, however, found a slight difference between the two notorious discussion starters, writing, “I like his (Mr Tan’s) posts. On the front, (they’re) bashing the (government), but (they’re) actually very self-depreciating. (Mdm) Ho meanwhile just bullies from the pulpit.”

