Aaron Kwok’s wife denies that she was part of a training camp to marry a superstar

Aaron Kwok’s wife, Moka Fang had denied rumours that she was part of the ‘training camp’ for women who plan to marry superstars, together with Will Pan’s wife. The rumours started swirling online after 40-year-old Taiwanese-American singer Pan announced in July that he had tied the knot with 26-year-old Chinese air stewardess Luna Xuan. It was alleged that Xuan and Fang were from a group of trainees carefully coached by a specialised agency to get near to celebrities with the hope of marrying team.

Fang, who turned 33 on Wednesday (Aug 5) was asked by a netizen on Weibo if the allegations were true. Fang did not reply to the netizen directly but instead, the Chinese model posted an art illustration of an elderly man looking at the rain with the Chinese characters for “rumours” among the raindrops. Fang added the caption: “Keep calm and don’t follow blindly. The rumours will collapse by themselves.”

Cantopop king Aaron Kwok, 54, announced Fang as his girlfriend in late 2015 and they got married two years later. They have two daughters, Chantelle who turns three in September and one-year-old Charlotte. Singer Pan’s agency announced last week that Pan will sue anyone who continues to spread libellous comments about him and his wife.

Aaron Kwok Fu-shing was born 26 October 1965 and he is a Hong Kong singer, dancer and actor. He has been in the showbiz industry since the 1980s and he is regarded as one of the ‘Four Heavenly Kings’ of Hong Kong. Kwok’s dancing is influenced by the late Michael Jackson. Kwok’s songs are mostly in the dance-pop genre but he has experimented with rock and roll, ballad, rock, R&B, soul, electronica and traditional Chinese music.

In 2003, Kwok received the “Ten Most Outstanding Young Persons Award”.Kwok graduated from St John’s Co-education College in Hong Kong. After graduating from secondary school, Kwok worked as a junior staff in King Fook Gold & Jewellery Co. Ltd.

His father, who owns a small gold retail store, desired that he gain experience in the business with the view of eventually handing the family business over to him. If not for one of Kwok’s brothers taking over the gold business, his father would not have allowed him to join the entertainment industry. In 1984, he was fired for prolonged absenteeism (sick leave) caused by a foot muscle injury from trying the splits at a party. /TISG