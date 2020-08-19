A year after splitting from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth lives a different life

- Advertisement -

One year ago, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split up. The couple announced their breakup on August 2019 and they have since moved on. Based on a source The Hunger Games star has moved past the breakup.

“Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now,” the source shared with E! News. “The way things ended between them didn’t sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all.”

“He knows that he is in a better place and that they needed to move on from one another,” the insider added.

We can now say that the heartthrob has healed his broken heart. Just a couple of days ago, Liam was seen on a date with fellow Aussie Gabriella Brooks. The couple had a good time in Byron Bay. Since breaking up with Miley, the 30-year-old has spent most of his time in the Australian town. An insider told E! News that at the time of their divorce, Liam went back to his hometown to be with loved ones.

“He needed to get out of town and away from it all to be able to get some perspective,” the insider shared. Liam and his new beau have shied away from the spotlight. In March, another source put it best, saying, “They can both just completely be themselves and take things at face value. She’s low key and down-to-earth. So far it’s been very easy and fun.”

As for Miley, she is currently single. It was reported on Thursday, Aug 13 by E! News that she and Cody Simpson have broken up after dating for less than a year. An insider shared that Cody initiated the breakup a few weeks ago. The reason for the breakup is unclear and they have yet to address the news. Prior to dating Cody in October 2019, Miley had a fling with Kaitlynn Carter.

The Hannah Montana star may not be in a relationship right now but she recently got candid about what she prefers in a partner and her method for moving on from a breakup.

“I’ve just been very experimental,” she explained to the Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper. “I’ve been with a lot of different kinds of like dudes and chicks, like I’ve been with like super femme girls, girls that kind of make me feel more femme, like I just really don’t have a type. The main thing for me is that someone has to bring something that is elevating my life. That’s in all my relationships, not just my sexual relationships.”

Miley also talked about her method for healing from her breakup and even referenced her divorce from Liam.

“I had a very, very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship,” she expressed. “Sitting with me now, I would hope you find me to be somewhat this way, which is not the public perception, is I’m very logical. I’m very organized and very kind of center. And so, I love lists. Lists keep my whole f–king world on track. My world would be wrecked if I didn’t make lists. Every day I have a list of ‘What do I want? How am I gonna achieve it? What’s the next step?’ And so, with heartbreak, I tried to not get lost in the emotion.”

“I also don’t like that with, women, too, it’s like, ‘Well, you’re a cold bitch.’ It’s like, no! The world is going to keep churning,” she continued. “It’s like a death when you lose a love that deep, like it feels like a death…Sometimes that even feels easier because it’s more…the person’s still walking on the Earth and choosing every day, because it’s a choice. Death isn’t a choice and this is a choice.”

For her, it’s all about focusing her energy on “the logic” and going from there. Because as she described it, “you know what you will not accept ever again.”