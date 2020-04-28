A look into how the circuit breaker has affected retail, one brand tells its story

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Given only two to three days to adapt, Regine, a Product Specialist at Ruhens, an award-winning water purifier brand, shared how the company has shifted its processes since the circuit breaker began.

The Independent Singapore has been conducting a series of interviews on how the circuit breaker period has affected businesses in different sectors, retail being one of them. With the public urged to stay indoors and to go out only for essential activities such as groceries, a physical showroom featuring Ruhens’ water purifiers would be empty, their employees also urged to work from home.

Everything is online now

Ms Regine shared that instead of heading to their showroom to do their work, “everything has to be done online now.” Virtual platforms such as Facebook live sessions, Google Hangouts and Zoom, are being maximised for meetings. “It is quite challenging as we had to do it in a short instance of just two to three days, without a transition grace period,” she added.

The vital role of technology

When it comes to physical demonstrations where customers need to have a personal feel of the product before purchasing, Ms Regine shared that technology plays an essential role in coping with the current situation.

“It (technology) definitely plays a big part now, as we are dealing with home appliances, it is important for consumers to see, try and have a feel of the product or the taste of our purified water,” said Ms Regine. “Right now, due to the Covid-19 situation, consumers can’t visit our showroom to view the product; thus, we turned to online live demos.”

Through video calls, Ms Regine and her colleagues showcase the machines so customers can still see how they work. Afterwards, they will send the potential clients a bottle of the purified water to taste the difference. The company has also adapted to online payments such as GrabPay, FavePay or PayNow.

Initial thoughts on the circuit breaker

As someone who works in sales and affiliated with a physical home appliance product, face-to-face connections are essential for Ms Regine in securing a transaction. Her initial thought regarding the circuit breaker was that it would be tough to maintain their sales figure because they could no longer do personal demos. “However, Ruhens helped us through training on the use of different platforms and filming of video demonstrations so we could move online and do them through different platforms,” she said. “Although it might not be an ideal alternative compared to doing it in a physical store, we are still improvising and adapting to this style.”

Biggest challenges in adjustments

Ms Regine shared that their biggest challenge in adjusting to the partial lockdown was engaging with customers. “As a retail brand with a physical showroom, we are very used to encouraging customers to drop by our showroom to check out the water purifiers so that they can see, touch and understand the functions, as well as taste the five different water temperatures for our range of water purifiers, but now we can’t do that so it’s kind of challenging.”

Circuit breaker effects on clients

As many of their clients are new homeowners with their residences still under renovation, the delay in turnover resulted in a delay in the installation of their water purifier machines. Fortunately, their clients have been understanding. “Even though we’re unable to install the products during this period, they’re still supportive and proceed with the payment, trusting in us to deliver.”

In response to the possibility of the circuit breaker period lasting longer than expected, Ms Regine admitted that they would need to continue working and adapting through the different online platforms to reach out to their customers. –/TISG

