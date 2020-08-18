A four-step video in renewed attempt for clean toilets

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video is taking centrestage in a renewed attempt to get the people to keep toilets clean. And it has got the online community talking about the problem.

According to a report in straitstimes.com, dirty public loos have been a problem in the country for decades. In 1983, the Ministry of the Environment launched its first Keep Public Toilets Clean campaign. On June 18 this year, the National Environment Agency in collaboration with Clean & Green Singapore launched the Public Toilet Cleanliness initiative.

Recently, the initiative published a Facebook video that featured actress Siti Khalijah Zainal reminding the people to practise cleanliness, especially in public loos. Delivered as a mash-up between a bop and a rap, the video urged the public to flush, clean the seat, throw litter in the bin, and dry up any splatters.

The initiative has been re-vamped at a time when the world is very much aware of the need for cleanliness and hygiene due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

On the Reddit online news forum, netizens held a discussion on loo matters in Singapore after Redditor @winterdates shared the straitstimes.com report.

The discussion covered some rather unhygienic incidents in public loos. From urine droplets to unflushed toilet bowls.

Redditor @Doxq said, “My pet dog can aim better”, after sharing that in some instances there is waste matter on the seat.

/TISG