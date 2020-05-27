82-year-old partially blind carboard collector takes 8 pain pills a day after bad fall

- Advertisement -

After an 82-year-old partially blind cardboard collector had a fall she would often take up to eight pain pills a day to deal with the injuries she suffered.

In a Facebook post, yesterday (May 26), the Happy People Helping People Community wrote that Auntie J, an 82-year-old partially blind cardboard collector from Jalan Besar and Beach Road area had a fall a few months back.

They wrote: “She has stopped collecting cardboard boxes since however she still complains of pain in the hip area”.

In their Facebook post, they added that Auntie J currently takes about 8 Panadol pills daily to help with the pain.

- Advertisement -

“We have offered to send her see a doctor or send her to the hospital unfortunately, she do not (sic) want to”, they wrote.

They explained, “We are seeking help to see if there are any doctors that can help pay her a visit her to check up on her and to give her some advices. (sic) If you can help please PM us with your contact and we will get back to you as soon as we can”.

Within a day from the time the post was published, they updated it to say that they had found the help that they were looking for.

Many netizens who commented on the post offered to chip in and help. Others were even willing to share the bill for Auntie J’s medical checkup.