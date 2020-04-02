74 new Covid-19 cases bring Singapore’s total to 1,000

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health announced 74 new Covid-19 cases as at 12 pm on Wednesday (April 1), bringing Singapore’s total number of cases so far to 1,000.

The new cases include three people, all female Singapore citizens, from the healthcare sector: A clinical research co-ordinator at the Singapore General Hospital, a nurse at the same hospital and a doctor at the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Out of the 74 new cases, 20 are imported and 54 are local cases who have no recent travel history abroad. The 20 imported cases had travel history to Australia, Europe, South America, Africa, Asean and other parts of Asia. Of the 54 local cases, 29 are linked to previous clusters, while 25 are unlinked and contact tracing is ongoing.

Around the world as at Wednesday night, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 886,108, with 44,227 deaths. A total of 185,274 people had recovered.