70 year old woman rescued after neighbour calls for help

A 70-year-old woman was rescued after neighbours called on the authorities when they realized she failed to answer her door or pick up the phone when her usual food delivery arrived. The police, together with volunteers from the Silver Generation Office (SGO) were able to enter her room, where they found her “weak and semi-conscious” on her bed.

The Silver Generation Office on Saturday (May 23) shared on Facebook a recent event where the spirit of camaraderie among neighbours helped save the life of a 70-year-old woman.

The Covid-19 virus has posed a significant threat to the elderly, as the respiratory disease is more life-threatening to them. Because of this threat, many of the elderly have been encouraged to stay at home, with many of their younger family members, who are less at-risk, stepping up to take care of running errands. However, elderly folks like Mdm Goh, who live alone, need all the help they can get. Thus, many of them resort to having food and other essentials delivered to their place of residence.

On Saturday, however, a neighbour noticed that Mdm Goh failed to respond to the call–both at her door and on her phone. Two volunteers from SGO said that they had previously connected Mdm Goh to a few of her fellow neighbours, so they could keep an eye out for the elderly woman. After the volunteers heard that Mdm Goh was not responding, they paid her a visit to check on her. However, after knocking to no avail, the volunteers called the police for help.

After the authorities were able to enter Mdm Goh’s residence, they found her motionless in bed and semi-conscious. Luckily for her, because of her neighbour’s concern, authorities got to her in time and were able to take her to a hospital where doctors could attend to her.

Netizens found the neighbourhood watch commendable, with many taking to the comments section of the post to publicly thank the Mdm Goh’s neighbour for the care and concern which ended up saving her life.