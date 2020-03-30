70-year old Singaporean male third to succumb to Covid-19

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health (MOH) released news that a 70-year old Singaporean male passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection at 12.12pm today(29 Mar). He had no recent travel history to any of the affected regions or countries and had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Admitted to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on February 29 and confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on March 2, he had been placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He developed serious complications and after 27 days in the ICU, succumbed to the disease.

MOH said that SGH has reached out to the family and is extending assistance to them.

This is the third Covid-19 infection related death in Singapore.

A 75-year old Singaporean woman with a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension and a 64-year old Indonesian man with a history of heart disease passed away from the disease on March 21.

As of March 29 12p.m, there has been 844 cases in Singapore. Some 212 cases have recovered and been discharged while 206 cases, patients who are clinically well enough to be discharged but still test positive for Covid-19, have been discharged but placed in isolation. Of the 423 active cases in hospitals, 404 cases are in stable condition while 19 are in critical condition.