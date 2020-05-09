7 ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day safely during the circuit breaker

- Advertisement -

Singapore – We all know by now that Mother’s Day this year will be spent at home. However, this should not stop anyone from making the holiday heartfelt and special for our supermums. All it takes is a little thinking outside the box, some tweaking and perhaps the following tips and tricks and we can all celebrate in the comfort of our homes.

1. Breakfast in Bed

We’re all at home anyway, so why not wake up a little early and beat mom to the kitchen. Prepare her favourite breakfast (or whatever is in the fridge) and surprise her with a meal made with love in bed. Breakfast in bed is sure to start her day with a smile.

2. Food idea: Savoury Cake

This one’s for those who love the idea of cakes but don’t really like sweets. How about a treat that would make all your Instagram followers drool. It’s a satisfying meal shaped in a cake, making it the perfect way to celebrate. The White Ombré specialises on all things cake-shaped and savoury-related. Try their Hainanese Chicken Rice Cake for only S$35 or their Fried Rice With Prawn Paste Chicken at the same price.

- Advertisement -

Click here for more details.

3. Gift idea: Bake at Home Hamper

If you have a mum that bakes or you want to try something new together, how about a gift basket filled with baking goodies. Janice Wong’s Bake at Home Hamper kit includes everything you’ll need for some sweet concoctions such as premixes, icing, chocolates, fondant, piping bags, a whisk, and more.

Click here for more details.

4. Online Shopping Spree

Satisfy those shopping urges by inviting mum to a shopping spree…online. Distance is no issue as you can scroll through Carousell, Amazon, and other online shopping platforms together or via video call and pick out the items you need or want together. You can even treat mum to the things she’s been wanting to get.

5. Food idea: Brunch from Michelin-listed hotels

There’s no need to dress up nice and fancy (although it might be a good change to dress up at home for a special meal) and go to some classy restaurant to celebrate Mother’s Day. Mandarin Oriental, Singapore has got you covered. The Michelin-listed hotel has whipped up a five-course family-style brunch menu that’s available for takeaway. The course includes Angus beef sirloin, a starter and pasta, and of course, dessert. It costs S$338 nett for a family of two adults and two children.

Click here for more details.

6. Gift idea: A Classy but Affordable Gift Set

Ms Kelly Woo has put together a kit comprised of a porcelain mug, golden spoon, microfibre face towel, suede pouch and confectionery with pearl finishing and a gold-trimmed gift card with space for a personalised message. It’s a great last-minute gift to get to surprise mom. The gift box costs S$38 plus a S$5 delivery fee.

Click here for more details.

7. Virtual Get-Together

Lastly, Mother’s Day is all about spending time with family and loved ones. The circuit breaker period should not hinder anyone from getting together and enjoying each other’s company virtually. Whether it’s through Facebook messenger, Zoom, Skype or some other video conferencing tool, the whole family can connect and catch up with one another without breaking any rules. You can prepare a meal or get the same kind delivered to your homes from one restaurant to make it seem like you’re truly sitting down for a meal together. From there, you can play games and do other activities, much like any other family holiday.