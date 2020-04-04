50 masks for S$49 — Kate Pang feels cheated over online purchase

- Advertisement -

Singapore-based host Kate Pang wanted to buy more masks amid the current Covid-19 pandemic.

In 8days.sg on Thursday (April 2), she is reported as saying in a phone interview that she found some shops selling masks but the packaging looked questionable. So, the host went online to get the masks, going through several sellers before she found one that was suitable.

The seller listed a box of 50 masks for S$49 from SENSI, an Indonesian brand. However, when the package arrived, Pang felt suspicious as it was in a flimsy material and the masks were not packed properly.

When a friend told her that not all masks from Indonesia are surgical masks, Pang opened the clear ziplock bag and discovered that they were not 3-ply.

She told 8days.sg that she had contacted the seller to return the masks but there was no response.

However, Lazada, the site on which the seller had listed the masks, has intervened to resolve the matter. It will collect the masks from her and give her a refund.

After Pang took to social media about the purchase, many people mentioned similar experiences.

Pang, meanwhile, still has masks she had got earlier in Taiwan and Japan. Shops in Singapore have been out of masks but she says that she is willing to wait now that masks may be manufactured here. Pang’s older sister in Taiwan will also send her masks once she gets approval to do so. /TISG