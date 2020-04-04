50 masks for S$49 — Kate Pang feels cheated over online purchase

Singapore-based host Kate Pang wanted to buy more masks amid the current Covid-19 pandemic.
In 8days.sg on Thursday (April 2), she is reported as saying in a phone interview that she found some shops selling masks but the packaging looked questionable. So, the host went online to get the masks, going through several sellers before she found one that was suitable.
The seller listed a box of 50 masks for S$49 from SENSI, an Indonesian brand. However, when the package arrived, Pang felt suspicious as it was in a flimsy material and the masks were not packed properly.
When a friend told her that not all masks from Indonesia are surgical masks, Pang opened the clear ziplock bag and discovered that they were not 3-ply.
She told 8days.sg that she had contacted the seller to return the masks but there was no response.