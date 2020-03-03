3 examples of thoughtful gifts from Robert Downey Jr

- Advertisement -

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr, who is famous the world over, is also known to be generous with his gifts. The 54-year-old can definitely do well as a personal shopper if he left his acting career. There have been many occasions when he showed that he is good at choosing the right gift.

Of course, money is not an issue. The actor has an estimated net worth of US$300 million (S$415 million). Celebrities have people to assist them when it comes to giving gifts but Downey Jr usually makes the call when he wants to present a gift.

Here are three occasions when he flexed his gift-gifting skills.

Chris Evans was given a US$275,000 car after filming was completed for Avengers: Endgame

Downey Jr gave Evans the car because the two of them had spend so much time together filming for the Avengers movie franchise that they became close friends in real life. The gift was a fully restored and modified 1967 Chevy Camaro RS with reference to his Avengers character.

In an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, Evans shared with former talk show host Jay Leno about the Captain America-themed car gift and that it was not a surprise. The Iron Man actor had been pointing out cars to Evans on the street, asking him which ones he preferred. The Captain America actor thought Downey Jr might present him with a car but then he decided not to entertain the idea.

Downey Jr and the people he hired to work on the Camaro spent a lot of time to make sure the car was perfect. Evans said the car was in “melted army man green”, a colour that Downey Jr chose as a tribute to Captain America.

The steering wheel is emblazoned with the superhero’s shield and on the dashboard, there’s a plaque reading “Steve Rogers Special Edition”.

Evans, who confessed that he knew nothing about cars, keeps the Camaro in Massachusetts and brings it out occasionally.

2. Fans received a gift from Downey Jr on his birthday

Usually people get gifts on their birthdays. However, on April 4 (his birthday) last year, he gave fans an Iron Man crossword puzzle in an Instagram post, saying: “Here’s another little birthday gift from me to you all.”

Before that, he shared a happy birthday picture from fan artist Kode Abdo.

The Avengers: Infinity War crew were given personalised cast chairs

Downey Jr seems to like presenting people with customised gifts after filming is done. According to Cinema Blend , the crew of Avengers: Infinity War were given their own cast chairs.

The film grip on the movie, Patrick Istorico, shared on Instagram in 2018 the generosity of Downey Jr and his gift.

On the arm of the chair, a note from Stark Industries read: “Heart Felt Thanx From The Center Of My Arc Reactor”, followed by Downey Jr’s signature. /TISG