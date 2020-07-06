2020 General Elections Constituency Broadcasts: Progress Singapore Party promises to do better for Choa Chu Kang GRC and Hong Kah North SMC

- Advertisement -

On 4 July 2020, candidates contesting in yet another five constituencies aired their promises and goals for the people during the 2020 General Elections Constituency Political Broadcasts. The constituencies are as follows:

Chua Chu Kang GRC: People’s Action Party and Progress Singapore Party

East Coast GRC: People’s Action Party and Workers’ Party

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC: People’s Action Party and Singapore Democratic Party

Hong Kah North SMC: People’s Action Party and Progress Singapore Party

Hougang SMC: Workers’ Party and the People’s Action Party

Amongst these contesting parties, PSP rolled out its list of promises for the two constituencies it was contesting in- Chua Chu Kang GRC and Hong Kah North SMC.

For the Chua Chu Kang team, Francis Yuen Kin Pheng started off emphasizing how the previous elections proved that having a strong mandate was not enough to improve the lives of the people. He cited rising costs, widening income inequality, displacement of local workers by foreign PMETs and insufficient funds for retirement, as burgeoning problems faced by citizens.

He slammed ruling party PAP for its poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis and that the problems were only going to get worse through the economic and social challenges ahead. He added on with how any Parliament that was ruled by a singular party for too long would be prone to complacency, arrogance and groupthink and how this necessitated alternatives voices and solutions.

He reiterated how PSP was not there to fix or block the ruling party but instead, improve upon existing measures.

Mr Choo Shaun Ming, the youngest candidate standing during these elections, spoke of how he hoped to contribute to Singapore’s prosperity as a nation and make it an attractive place for young Singaporeans to settle down in.

He elaborated how young people these days tended to look abroad for better work-life balance and better job prospects.

“We cannot afford to lose our young people and the talent they offer” he stated, citing how a solution for this would be to create more attractive job opportunities for youths.

During the speeches for Hong Kah North, Gigene Wong, who was contesting on behalf of PSP, questioned the government on whether opportunities and jobs were being provided for Singaporean citizens.

She had to disagree, stating how the government treated citizens this way because it governed unchallenged.

Emphasizing the importance of Hong Kah North for being the blue-eyed boy of PAP, seeing how PAP had won 70% of the votes during the previous elections, she followed up with how if PSP won, it would send a strong message to the government.