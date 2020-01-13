2019 GCE O-Level results see record high of candidates with 5 or more passes

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The results of the 2019 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) Examination were released on Monday (Jan 13).

The results, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE) , showed that a record high 20,805 (85.2 per cent) of the candidates had 5 or more O-Level passes.

In 2018, the figure for those who got 5 or more passes was 84.8 per cent, the highest in at least 30 years. The previous record high had been in 2016, when 84.3 per cent obtained 5 or more passes, according to The Straits Times (ST).

The statement from the MOE also showed that of the 24,409 students who took the exam, 24,377 (or 99.9 per cent) passed at least one subject and 23,550 (or 96.5 per cent) passed at least three.

Students who want to apply to junior colleges (JCs), the Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), can do so through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE). The JAE registration opened at 3 pm on Monday (Jan 13) and will close at 4 pm on Friday (Jan 17).

Students who wish to obtain guidance for further education options or have questions about this can approach either their teachers or the Education and Career Guidance (ECG) Counsellors at their schools.

The MOE statement adds that “students can also refer to the interactive MySkillsFuture portal at https://go.gov.sg/mysfsec to find out more about the education options, career pathways and also courses that may be suited to their strengths, interests and abilities”.

Or, they can make an appointment with an ECG Counsellor at the MOE ECG Centre at Grange Road till Jan 24 through the e-Appointment system at http://bit.ly/moe_ecg, by calling the ECG hotline at 6831 1420, or emailing MOE_ECG@moe.gov.sg. -/TISG