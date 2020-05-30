20-year-old man ambushed by girlfriend’s ex-lover hospitalized for slash wounds

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A 20-year-old man walked unwittingly into an ambush led by the former lover of his girlfriend and sustained multiple slash wounds that were so severe that he needed surgery.

At about 6pm on Wednesday (May 27), police were alerted to an incident of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon which occurred at Block 106 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, The New Paper (TNP) reports.

The man who had been attacked had gone to a meeting with the former partner of his girlfriend in order to settle an argument between them.

However, he only told his family that he was leaving their flat to buy drinks.

When he went to the void deck where he had agreed to meet with the ex-boyfriend of his partner, he ended up being attacked by four or five men. Residents of Block 106 say they heard a commotion at the time of the attack.

When the 20-year-old man went back to his family’s flat around 15 minutes later, he was bleeding from numerous stab wounds across his body, including his forehead and left arm.

The injury to his left arm was so severe that his family could see his wrist bone, and he required surgery. The man was immediately brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police have said that they discovered during a preliminary probe into the incident that one of the men who attacked the man was someone he knew.

The group of men who ambushed the 20-year-old, however, are still at large, TNP reports. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The police sent at least eight vehicles and two dogs from the police’s K-9 unit to the scene of the incident, according to a report from Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News.

The name of the man and his family have not been released.

The man’s father told Lianhe Wanbao, “My son was knocking on the door, anxiously asking me to open it.

Initially, he did not want to tell me how he got hurt. He told me what had happened only after I continued to ask him about it.”

He added that his son’s partner’s former boyfriend had only recently been released from prison.

A trail of blood 20 to 30 metres long on the void deck at Block 106 and the stairs on the second floor of the building could be seen after the incident, according to Lianhe Wanbao.

The man’s brother said that there had been rivalry between the victim and his alleged attacker because of the man’s girlfriend.

One of the residents of Block 106 who was present during the altercation is quoted as saying, “I heard (the victim) had escaped to the lift lobby on the second storey before falling to the floor from exhaustion. Neighbours then called the police.”

The witness said that there had been four or five young people hanging around the void deck earlier that afternoon. —/TISG

