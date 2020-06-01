20-year-old ambushed and slashed in latest attack during circuit breaker

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 20-year-old was ambushed and slashed by a group of men on Wednesday (May 27) when he went to meet his girlfriend’s former boyfriend to resolve their differences.

The case is the latest in a series of violent attacks that have occurred during the two-month circuit breaker, which is being eased in phases from Tuesday (June 2).

The victim had left his flat in Block 106, Toa Payoh Lorong 1, under the guise of going to buy drinks but planned to meet his girlfriend’s former boyfriend at its void deck.

When he reached the meeting point, he was ambushed and attacked by four to five men.

The victim’s family told Chinese-language media that they were shocked when he returned home only 15 minutes later bleeding profusely from slash wounds. There was a trail of blood from the void deck, staircase and lift to their front door.

The victim’s father told Lianhe Wanbao: “My son was knocking on the door, anxiously asking me to open it. Initially, he did not want to tell me how he got hurt. He told me what had happened only after I continued to ask him about it.”

The victim’s father said that he suspected his son’s girlfriend’s former boyfriend as the culprit. He claimed that the former boyfriend had recently been released from prison.

The victim’s 24-year-old elder brother told Shin Min Daily News that the victim had in the past argued with his girlfriend’s former boyfriend.

The victim, who was slashed on his forehead and sustained a deep cut on his left arm, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The injury to the victim’s left arm, which exposed the wrist bone, required surgery.

The police are investigating the incident.

There have been a number of violent attacks in the past month during the circuit breaker.

A 61-year-old was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a National Parks Board officer at the Sungei Serangoon Park Connector on May 4.

On May 10, two men attacked a 30-year-old man in a cemetery at Choa Chu Kang. Later that day, the police arrested several people in a case of rioting with dangerous weapons in Upper Cross Street and responded to a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon at Jurong West, where they arrested a 21-year-old.

That same night, a 20-year-old man allegedly attacked a 38-year-old near Punggol Field. The victim, Mr Tay Rui Hao, was out for an evening jog. He died from his injuries in Sengkang General Hospital. /TISG