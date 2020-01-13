2 victims of Lucky Plaza car crash now in stable condition

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Two of the victims in the horrific December 29 car crash at Lucky Plaza on Orchard Road have been declared to be in stable condition, according to an update on Sunday (Jan 12) from the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE).

A car driven by a 64-year-old male ploughed into a group of six women, all domestic helpers from the Philippines, at a pavement at Lucky Plaza on the afternoon of December 29. Two of the women, Arlyn Nucos and Abigail Danao Leste, were killed instantly.

Yeo Guat Kwang, the Chairman of CDE, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that Arceli Nucos, the sister of one of the deceased, and Egnal Layugan Limbauan, have been moved to the regular wards of Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH). The post also said that the women have undergone “extensive medical treatments,” and asked for “continued prayers” as the women rehabilitate and recover from their injuries.

CDE extended thanks for all that the TTSH personnel have done in helping the women.

Two other women who had been injured in the accident, Laila Laudencia and Demet Limbauan, have been discharged from the hospital shortly after the accident and CDE says they are in recovery and will keep on working for their present employers. Ms Laudencia and Ms Limbauan are in regular communication with CDE and as needed, CDE will be extending help to them.

Additionally, the Salvation Army has provided ‘emotional counseling’ to those who’ve needed it. CDE’s post says that there have been six individuals who have availed of the counseling, “all of whom are Filipino workers who were friends or relations of the affected workers, as well as our own staff.”

The remains of the two women who passed away in the accident were repatriated to the Philippines in the days that followed their deaths. But CDE is planning on accomplishing the needed formalities in order to disburse funds to the families of Arlyn Nucos and Abigail Danao Leste so that their needs may be covered. These funds were raised through charitable endeavours.

After this initial giving, CDE says it will be giving monthly payments to the families of the two women who died in the accident, as well as to the four survivors, for the period of time until the women have regained financial independence or for as long as the money lasts.

CDE added, “It is our hope that we can stretch this supplementary monthly support and additional assistance for the victims and/or dependents for as long as possible. In coming to this decision, we have also considered the Personal Accident Insurance claims that the respective employers have filed for all six workers, which upon payment will most likely be disbursed in a lump sum to the victims and/or their dependents.”

Mr Yeo added that the outpouring of support and assistance that the domestic workers have received since the accident has been encouraging, and expressed his thanks. “ In many instances, we witnessed our community pulling together to help and support strangers who have less or have suffered more. We continue to hope our social compact is strengthened further after this incident and that Singaporeans continue to appreciate and cherish the contributions of all migrant workers.” -/TISG

