2 babies born in Comfort DelGro taxicabs in the same week during CB

Singapore—In some cultures, the birth of a baby is a sign of good things to come. If this is indeed true, taxi company Comfort DelGro may consider itself very lucky indeed.

In the same week toward the end of the Circuit Breaker, two babies—a boy and a girl—were born in Comfort DelGro taxicabs while the cabs were on the way to the hospital. Considering that in the middle of limited mobility during a pandemic where there were fewer cars than usual, the babies must have come very quickly.

The company wrote about the double births in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, July 14, adding photos of the infants and the drivers who were bringing their mums to hospital when they made their unexpected appearances.

“What are the odds of two babies being born in our taxis in a short span of seven days? 👶🏻🍼

But, it happened! And in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic no less!”

The post goes on to say that a baby boy was born to a Mr and Mrs Lindberg on May 27, in the cab driven by Hanafiah Ismail.

And on the morning of June 3, a beautiful baby girl was born en route to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital to a Mr and Mrs Sim. The post said that Cabby Lim Wee Beng had a feeling that the ride was an emergency, and sure enough, Mrs Lim was in labour when she boarded.

And while the baby girl was born as Cabby Lim was driving along the expressway, the driver, who has two children, stayed calm throughout the birth, even advising the baby’s father to phone the hospital in advance to say the baby had been born and to prepare for their arrival, as well as to note the time of the little girl’s birth.

Mr Sim said of the driver, “Luckily, Cabby Lim reminded us to take note of the details of the birth. We would not have remembered to do so at that moment. The hospital really asked us for those details when we arrived.”

This is the first time for such a wondrous event to happen in a taxi Cabby Lim had been driving. He is quoted in the post as saying, “I have never in my eight years of driving encountered such a situation in my taxi but I am glad to be of help. In challenging times such as this pandemic, being able to witness new life is a joyous occasion and I am happy that both mother and child are safe and well.” —/TISG

