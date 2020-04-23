1918 Spanish flu pandemic: Letter to then ST editor still relevant today

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Covid-19 pandemic has wrought death, suffering and economic havoc throughout the world. The last time something similar happened was during the Spanish flu pandemic just over 100 years ago in 1918.

While Covid-19 has so far killed more than 178,000 people around the world, the Spanish flu pandemic, which lasted from January 1918 to December 1920, killed between 17 million and 100 million people. It is considered to be one of the deadliest pandemics in human history.

Although the current pandemic is not as destructive, the similarity of the response in Singapore then and the response now has been shown by a letter sent in 1918 during the Spanish flu pandemic to the editor of The Straits Times.

A photo of a clipping of the letter published in 1918 was shared by Reddit social news platform user u/WhatsHappeningApril and it has caught the attention of people because it described a setting that is quite similar to the present situation in Singapore.

As is well known now, a circuit breaker was imposed in Singapore from April 7 (Tuesday) to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Schools and non-essential businesses were closed temporarily. Although the circuit breaker was initially to last a month till May 4, it has now been extended to June 1. This was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (April 21).

All schools were also closed in 1918 but for one week. The person who wrote to the ST editor after that congratulated the Government on the “wise step taken” but asked: “Would it not be more prudent to suspend the schoolwork for a longer period until the epidemic has somewhat abated?”

Another issue brought up in that letter concerned non-essential businesses. Unlike now, when they have all been closed temporarily, this was apparently not done in 1918. The letter writer said: “We are surprised, however, that the cinema halls, theatres, and such-like places of entertainment are still permitted to be opened; and we hope that the authorities will look into this matter without any delay.”

The old clipping, which has preserved a piece of history, has sparked conversation on Reddit. While some took it as a short history lesson, others joked about how, one day in the future, more advanced generations would ridicule current society.

