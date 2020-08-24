14-year old boy who drowned in Changi beach did not know how to swim

- Advertisement -

A 14-year-old boy drowned at Changi beach last Saturday (August 22) while swimming with friends.

The Secondary 2 student, Putera Muhammad Indra Shazrine Suzaini, did not know how to swim, his mother told Lianhe Wanbao in a report on Saturday (Aug 22). The Chinese daily also reported that the boy’s nanny reminded him not to go swimming before he went out.

Around 4pm that day, Putera’s friends tried to reach out and message his mother in order to inform her that her son had drowned. She initially thought that it was a prank and even told them not to make such jokes until she received a call from the police confirming her son’s death.

As reported earlier, Putera’s family did not know that he had gone swimming and thought that he was studying instead. However, Putera and five other boys had gone fishing and swimming at Changi beach.

According to Shin Min Daily News, an eyewitness said that a boy ran up to him shouting for help to save his drowning friend. The eyewitness said that they saw six boys in the water, two of whom were struggling.

The Chinese daily also added that the eyewitness’ brother-in-law had caught hold of Putera’s hand, but the hand was too slippery and the boy was swept away by a giant wave.

The teenager’s body was found in the waters off Changi Beach Park on Saturday by rescuers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after it was called in for “water rescue assistance” at around 3.30pm.

Divers from the SCDF’s Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were deployed to perform an underwater search for Putera, who was later found about 15m from the shore and pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.

On Sunday, over 50 family members and friends gathered at Putera’s family home in Yishun as well as the building’s void deck.

He was later buried at about 4pm at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery. /TISG