13-year-old girl falls to death from multi-storey carpark after allegedly losing control of bicycle

- Advertisement -

A 13-year-old girl fell to her death from the 6th-storey of a carpark in Pasir Ris yesterday (Jan 8) around 4pm.

According to a report on Shin Min Daily News, the girl was cycling in the carpark with her friends when she lost control of the bicycle she was riding.

The girl, whose name has not been revealed, was playing at the carpark at Blk 526 Pasir Ris Street 51, when she allegedly lost control of the bicycle, rammed into the railing and fell off the building. The railings are approximately 1.1 metres high.

A domestic helper told the Chinese media site that she was taking a shower when she heard a loud crash.

- Advertisement -

She looked out of the window and noticed that a girl had fallen. Shocked, she then alerted the police and ambulance.

According to the police, a spokesman told the media that they were alerted at around 4:04pm to the girl lying motionless at the foot of the block.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Photos circulating on Facebook by a resident of the area showed a police tent set up at the base of the block near the grass verge. The images also show a single white sneaker beside the tent. /TISG