11-year-old Malay school girl called “stupid and dump” by bullies

A netizen recently shared on Twitter the alleged racial bullying experiences of her younger sister.

my heart broke today, it was my sister’s birthday yesterday & one of her classmates threw this to her face as “birthday present”. this is not the first time she has been bullied, she ever came home w her uniform vandalised w markers, being called names & cyber bullied. pic.twitter.com/szIlIcBIIX — batakab. (@4YSLZ) March 6, 2020

A Twitter user with the handle @4YSLZ on Friday (March 6) took her concern for her 11-year-old sister to the online community. “(M)y heart broke today, it was my sister’s birthday yesterday (and) one of her classmates threw this to her face as (a) “birthday present”,” the Twitter user said. Her younger sister, Falisya, who goes to Mee Toh School in Punggol, is one of a mere handful of Malay students in the Buddhist academy. Though Thursday (March 5) was her birthday, a few of her classmates threw her a crumpled piece of paper where they allegedly scribbled on very spiteful messages. “For falisya,” a part read. The bullies scribbled cruel and foul statements. “Stupid and dump and you are dumbo the elephant” and “you look so ugly and you really turn me down you make me puke” were written on the paper.

Falisya’s older sister, who Tweeted the alleged incident, said in her post that this alarming occurrence is not the only one that Falisya has experienced. “(T)his is not the first time she has been bullied,” she wrote, and disclosed that she has witnessed her younger sister return home from school with a soiled uniform after bullies had scribbled on it with markers. Aside from this, she also claimed that Falisya has previously been called names and has also had her share of cyberbullying.

Expressing her exasperation with such actions committed by her younger sister’s bullies, Falisya’s older sister wrote, “(T)he amount of racists remarks my sister has received thr(oughout) the years, I’m sick of it.” She also claimed that though she has reported the incident to the school and to the Ministry of Education, nothing has happened. “This keeps happening and (I)’m sick of seeing my sister cry.”

The Twitter user also cited an instance when her parents were phoned and asked to apologise to the bullies along with Falisya after Falisya had stood up to them by telling them off. The school allegedly even told Falisya’s mother that they could not grant her request to move her to another class, and said she could consider enrolling in another school. Screengrabs of the Twitter user’s alleged conversations with Falisya, were also posted. In them, Falisya is presumed to say that her classmates have referred to her as “black dustbin” and that such hurtful comments have led her to eat at the toilet during times when she doesn’t feel like being with people. “(I) know eating in the toilet is dirty, but where else is the best place for me to cry and eat at the same time?”

Despite Falisya’s traumatic experience with bullies, netizens poured out their overwhelming support on the birthday girl. One netizen even made her a virtual “Happy Birthday” card.

