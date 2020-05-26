100 firefighters mobilised to extinguish warehouse fire in Sg Kadut

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – On Saturday (May 23) at 9:32 p.m. the Singapore Civil Defence Force posted on their Facebook page about a warehouse fire that broke out at No. 6 Sungei Kadut Way.

They state on their post that they were alerted at around 7pm and upon their arrival at the location, they found a rather large fire burning in the two-story warehouse.

In order to “surround and contain the fire,” the SCDF moved swiftly to deploy their resources.

In their post, they explained that “The fire involved vehicles, including scrap vehicles, within the warehouse. At the height of operations, 7 water and foam jets as well as an Unmanned Firefighting Machine were used to mitigate the fire.”

- Advertisement -

Aside from that, they sent 100 firefighters and another 19 emergency vehicles in order to contain the fire.

Although there were two warehouse workers that sustained minor injuries, they were attended to by SCDF paramedics on the scene. The pair also refused to be brought to the hospital for further inspection.

The fire was put out by 9.15 p.m., which was just a little over two hours from the time they were alerted to the blaze.

Meanwhile, the SCDF is still investigating what caused the fire to erupt in the first place.

Their Facebook post received at least 884 reactions, 437 shares and 69 comments from social media users commending them for their bravery, courage and hard work.