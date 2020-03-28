“10 People, 1 Metre, 1 Singapore” — Covid-19 social distancing parody of national song

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Two bloggers have produced a social distancing duet based on a popular 1990 National Day song, with a line that goes “10 people, 1 Metre, 1 Singapore … Covid no more”.

The duo — Lee Kin Mun, better known as mrbrown, and Benjamin “Mr Miyagi” Lee — released the Covid-19 parody on Wednesday (March 25) and it is steadily gaining popularity on social media.

The song, “10 people, 1 Metre, 1 Singapore”, was written by Jeff Cheong, former President of Tribal Worldwide Asia and no stranger to the creative scene in Singapore.

The original song, “One People, One Nation, One Singapore”, was composed by Singapore’s “King of Swing”, Jeremy Monteiro.

A WhatsApp text inspired the parody lyrics, said Cheong on Facebook. Mr Miyagi picked up the song and urged mrbrown to create a duet. mrbrown shared that Mr Miyagi called him at 11 pm with the invitation. “So we recorded and sang this parody #Covid-19 song remotely, over the Ingterneck and here it is.” He also apologised for his pyjama pants and random tee outfit which made him look “less than glamorous” in the music video.

Here is their duet:

10 People 1 Metre So Benjamin Miyagi Lee was working from home and called me at 11pm saying, "Eh, Jeff wrote this song, lets sing it."So we recorded and sang this parody #COVID19 song remotely, over the Ingterneck and here it is.Sorry ah, I was in my pajama pants and a random tee after getting home from a long day at work, so forgive me if I looked less than glamorous in this music video.If you want to sing your version, here is the link to the lyrics: https://www.facebook.com/jeffcheong/posts/10156872315978414 Posted by mrbrown on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

There was appreciation for the parody, including from Monteiro.

One person suggested that more existing songs be modified and sung for National Day.

After their song was released, a friend of the duo said they looked like a “Lao Chek Boy Band” (Old Uncle Boy Band), so they posted a few possible, and witty, band names on Facebook.

After we sang The Song yesterday, our friend Debbs said we were like a Lao Chek Boy Band liddat. So we came up with some… Posted by mrbrown on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

For those who want to sing along, here are the lyrics:

We’ve built a nation with hands.

Then COVID locks us in our land.

Strangers we have now become, still we’re Singaporeans.

Let’s space out for Singapore, join our hearts forevermore

Chorus:

10 PEOPLE

1 METRE

1 SINGAPORE

THAT’S THE WAY THAT WE SHOULD BE, COVID NO MORE

EVERY CREED AND EVERY RACE

EVERY STORE AND EVERY PLACE

10 PEOPLE 1 METRE 1 SINGAPORE

And when the time comes for the test

We work from home but never rest

Cinemas and makan place

Kana close and contact trace

Let’s reach out for Singapore, join our hearts forevermore.

Chorus:

10 PEOPLE

1 METRE

1 SINGAPORE

THAT’S THE WAY THAT WE SHOULD BE, COVID NO MORE

EVERY CREED AND EVERY RACE

EVERY STORE AND EVERY PLACE

10 PEOPLE 1 METRE 1 SINGAPORE

Cheong also shared other versions of the song in his Facebook profile, including one with props and dance moves. /TISG